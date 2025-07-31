Robert Pattinson-starrer ‘Mickey 17’ set to premiere on JioHotstar in August

Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed dystopian thriller Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, is set to stream on JioHotstar from August 7, the streamer announced on Thursday.

“One man. Many versions. Zero chill. A mind-bending sci-fi trip from Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho, starring Robert Pattinson. Clones, chaos, and a mission that keeps restarting. #Mickey17, streaming August 7 onwards on #JioHotstar,” the streamer wrote on X alongside the trailer of the film.

The film, which was theatrically released on March 5, revolves around Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), a corporate employee, who signs up to be an “expendable” who dies 16 times on the job and gets regenerated with restored memories.

The film centres around Mickey 17, who came into existence after Mickey 16’s death, applying to be an “expendable” since nothing is working out for him on Earth. Completely oblivious of the requirements of the job, Mickey signs the paperwork and is sent to the ice planet Niflheim by his employer (Mark Ruffalo) in order to colonise it. There, he gets infected by a lethal virus, but he doesn’t die.

However, on Earth, a new version of Mickey has already been regenerated by his employer. Everything changes for Mickey 17 as he falls in love with Nasha, played by Blink Twice actress Naomi Ackie, and comes across his doppelganger, who also possesses his memories.

Also starring Steven Yeun and Toni Collette, Mickey 17 is produced by Bong Joon Ho, Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins.

The music for the film is composed by Jung Jaeil, who has worked on the soundtrack for Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite and the Korean thriller series Squid Game.

Despite receiving positive reviews from the critics, Mickey 17 struggled at the box office and is considered a disappointment due to its high production budget of USD 118 million.