‘War 2’ song ‘Aavan Jaavan’: Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani showcase sizzling chemistry

Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani showcase their sizzling chemistry in the music video of first War 2 song Aavan Jaavan, dropped by the makers on Thursday to mark the actress’s 34th birthday.

The three-minute-59-second song features Hrithik romancing Kiara at various locations in Italy, including Venice, Tuscany, Lake Como, Naples, the Amalfi Coast, and the Sorrento Peninsula. From dancing to driving through lush greenery, the music video takes on a travel-like experience. Kiara’s viral swimsuit scene was also a part of the music video.

Aavan Jaavan reunites the Kesariya team (song from 2023’s Brahmastra) — director Ayan Mukerji, music composer Pritam, singer Arijit Singh and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya — for the song.

“Once upon a time, Kabir had hope, joy and love. #AaavanJaavan song out now #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide,” Hrithik wrote on Instagram alongside the video of Aavan Jaavan.

Last week, the makers dropped the official trailer of War 2, which also features Jr NTR.

The trailer begins with an intense voiceover by Hrithik, a soldier who is haunted by his past. He declares that he has vowed to live in the shadows all his life for his country. Jr NTR’s character, on the other hand, says he has gradually become capable of performing tasks others cannot.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Kiara Advani’s character. At first, it seems like Kiara is playing Hrithik’s love interest, but eventually, we learn that she is also an army officer in the film. Her viral bikini shot, shown in the teaser of the film, also features in the video.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Directed by Ayan Mukherji, the upcoming action thriller is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Yash Raj Films also has Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan and Alpha in the pipeline.