Vijay Deverakonda ‘kills it’ as fearless cop in ‘Kingdom’, Anirudh Ravichander’s music impresses

The Gowtam Naidu-directed actioner also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.07.25, 12:48 PM
Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Kingdom’

Vijay Deverakonda in ‘Kingdom’ YouTube

Vijay Deverakonda’s performance as a fearless, hotheaded cop in Gowtam Naidu’s actioner Kingdom has impressed fans, with many praising his lean look in the film that hit screens Thursday.

“Vijay Deverakonda kills it in every frame,” wrote an X user, commending how the actor brings layers to the character.

Another social media user praised Gowtam Naidu’s storytelling. “The way Gowtham drove us into the story....Vijay's lean look and performance was top notch ....Everything worked well for me,” he wrote.

The Hindi version of Kingdom was released under the title of Saamrajya. While Ranbir Kapoor has lent his voice to the Hindi version of Kingdom, Jr. NTR has has voiced Deverakonda in the Telugu version. Suriya has lent his voice to the Tamil version of the film.

Several netizens have extolled Anirudh Ravichander’s music in the film. An X user noted that though the storyline felt dragged in the second half, Ravichander’s music served as the saviour. “A good first half, followed by an average second half screenplay could have been better. @anirudhofficial the saviour. Banger music,” he wrote.

An X user shared a video of Deverakonda’s fans celebrating the success of the film, which also stars Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in key roles.

Kingdom – amazing experience! Story, visuals, acting – everything was really good. This is what a good movie feels like. Watch it in theatres and support good cinema,” reads another post on X.

Kingdom is jointly produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the film. The Hindi release is presented by Aditya Bhatia from Adwise Movies.

