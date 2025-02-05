Veer Pahariya apologises to comedian Pranit More following attack by actor's fans

Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya has issued a public apology to stand-up comedian Pranit More following an attack on the latter by a group of fans irked by his jokes on Pahariya during a gig in Maharashtra’s Solapur.

According to a statement shared by Pranit’s team on social media, the comedian was attacked by a group of 11-12 men after his show while he was interacting with fans. “Once the crowd cleared up, a group of 11-12 men, disguised as fans, approached him… They brutally attacked him — punching and kicking him repeatedly, leaving him injured,” the statement read.

After Pranit went public about the incident, Veer responded with an apology on Instagram, condemning the attack and distancing himself from any involvement. “I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make absolutely clear – I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity,” Veer wrote in his Instagram story.

The Sky Force actor further assured that he would ensure those responsible for the attack were held accountable. “No one deserves this,” he added.

The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media, with comedians and fans expressing concern over increasing hostility towards stand-up artists. Many have called for stricter action against those who resort to violence over jokes.