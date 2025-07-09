Sitar, flute, harmonium tunes add Indian classical touch to ‘Superman’ theme

An Indian classical version of DC’s Superman theme has taken the internet by storm, with several fans left in awe of how Indian musicians have weaved magic with the iconic track.

The track — a reimagined version of the theme used in the upcoming film — was dropped by Warner Bros. India two days before the release of James Gunn’s Superman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-five-second-long music video of the track features Tushar Lall on the harmonium, Sandeep Mishra on the sarangi, Prasad Rahane on the sitar, Hrishikesh Majumdar on the flute, and Pratik Kawale on the dhol.

While the track sets the tone for an emotionally-charged story, Superman’s suit colours light up in the background, paving the way for David Corenswet’s Man of Steel to fly across the screen. Glimpses of the official trailer appear in sync with the music performed on stage.

“The iconic #Superman theme, reimagined with the soul of Indian classical music. #Superman - only in cinemas July 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. In 3D & IMAX 3D. Also in 2D,” Warner Bros. India wrote alongside the video on X.

The classical rendition is arranged by Tushar Lall, and it’s performed by The Indian Jam Project band.

Within half a day, the video amassed over 50,0000 views on YouTube.

Following the release of the video, netizens couldn’t keep calm. “All the 12yr old Indian boys are rejoicing,” one of them wrote. “This is so good I hope this gets played in theaters before the movie, also it reminds me of Mein hoon by Sanam for the Amazing Spider-man 2,” another shared. “Tabla, Dhol, Harmonium, Flute and Superman!!! I was not ready for this #Wbindia,” added another fan.

Some fans, however, were disappointed with ticketing platforms not opening advance bookings for the upcoming film. “Pre booking toh suru krdo (Start the pre-booking for the film),” wrote an X user.

Gunn’s upcoming movie, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Before Corenswet, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill portrayed the superhero on the big screen.

Known for directing the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022), Gunn has also written the screenplay for the upcoming superhero movie.

Superman is slated to hit theatres on July 11.