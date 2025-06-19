‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ to ‘Kuberaa’: New films releasing in theatres this Friday

From Aamir Khan’s big-screen comeback to a murder mystery revolving around Rabindranath Tagore, a variety of new films — English, Hindi and Bengali — are set to hit theatres this Friday. Here’s everything you need to know.

Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi)

Directed by: R.S. Prasanna

Cast: Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan as a basketball coach who is fired from his job for his temper. After he gets into a drunken brawl with policemen, the coach is instructed by the court to mentor 10 differently-abled basketball players for an upcoming tournament. Genelia Deshmukh plays Aamir’s romantic interest in the film, billed as a thematic sequel to the 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par.

Kuberaa (Telugu, Hindi)

Directed by: Sekhar Kammula

Cast: Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil

Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters face off against the power wielders of society in Sekhar Kammula’s crime action drama Kuberaa. Jim Sarbh and Nagarjuna play wealthy businessmen eyeing a hidden treasure, Kuber’s wealth, which allegedly has the power to topple the government. The film marks Dhanush’s Telugu debut. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for Kuberaa.

28 Years Later (English)

Directed by: Danny Boyle

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes

A sequel to the iconic 2002 film 28 Days Later, this zombie-thriller reunites screenwriter Alex Garland and director Danny Boyle. Set nearly three decades after the original events, 28 Years Later revolves around a society trying to recover from the devastation caused by the zombie virus, with survivors now living on a heavily isolated island connected to the mainland by a fortified causeway. When one survivor embarks on a dangerous mission to the mainland, he uncovers a terrifying reality — not just a mutated world of infected creatures but also a new breed of survivors.

Elio (English)

Directed by: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina

Cast: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldaña, Remy Edgerly, Brad Garrett, Jameela Jamil, Shirley Henderson

Disney Pixar's latest animated feature Elio follows the story of a space-obsessed boy who suddenly gets transported across the galaxy and is declared Earth’s ambassador by an eccentric alien council. As he explores strange planets, meets unusual lifeforms, and faces a cosmic crisis, Elio must discover what it truly means to belong and who he is meant to become.

The Phoenician Scheme (English)

Directed by: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston

Wes Anderson’s black comedy The Phoenician Scheme revolves around Zsa-zsa Korda (Benicio del Toro, Mia), a wealthy European businessman, who names his daughter Liesl (Mia Threapleton), a devout nun, as the sole inheritor of his vast fortune. But as Korda launches a new business venture, ruthless tycoons, international terrorists, and lethal assassins threaten their lives.

Rabindra Kabya Rahasya (Bengali)

Directed by: Sayantan Ghosal

Cast: Ritwick Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Rajnandini Paul, Rwitobroto Mukherjee, Shantilal Mukherjee, Bidipta Chakraborty

Rabindra Kabya Rahasya is a mystery thriller revolving around a lost manuscript penned by Rabindranath Tagore, which triggers a series of murders targeting Tagore scholars in London. Ritwick Chakraborty plays Avik, a detective and Tagore researcher, who teams up with Rabindrasangeet singer Hiya (Srabanti Chatterjee) to unravel the conspiracy. As Avik battles a group trying to malign Tagore’s legacy, the case becomes deeply personal for him.