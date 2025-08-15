‘I am deeply sorry’: Mrunal Thakur apologises for ‘silly’ comment about Bipasha Basu

Days after an old video of actress Mrunal Thakur allegedly “body-shaming” Bipasha Basu resurfaced online, Mrunal issued an apology for the “silly” things she had said at a young age.

The Son of Sardaar 2 actress on Thursday said that she had been indulging in playful banter during the interview and had no intention of body shaming anyone. She admitted that her words were not in good taste and that she took the joke too far.

“19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorrу,” wrote Mrunal on her Instagram Story.

“My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview, that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently,” she added.

Mrunal also highlighted that her views and values have changed over time. “With time, I've grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now,” she wrote in her note.

The controversy began earlier this week when an old interview clip featuring Mrunal from the sets of the television show Kumkum Bhagya resurfaced online. In the video, she was seen discussing fitness with her co-star, Arjit Taneja.

In the video, when Taneja talked about his preference in dating, Mrunal said, “Do you want a manly girl with muscles? Go marry Bipasha.” She further added, “I’m much better than Bipasha.”

The remark triggered severe backlash, with netizens slamming Mrunal for putting down another actress. Some social media users also questioned her stance on body positivity.

On the work front, Mrunal will be seen next in Dacoit: A Love Story. She also has the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Bipasha last featured in the 2015 film Alone. The actress took a hiatus after her pregnancy to focus on her family.