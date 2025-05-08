Deepika Padukone reveals why she had chosen the name ‘Dua’ for her daughter

Deepika Padukone texted Ranveer Singh in the middle of the night while he was on set asking him if he liked the name ‘Dua’ for their daughter, revealed the 39-year-old actress in a recent interview with French magazine Marie Claire.

The couple welcomed their daughter on September 8 last year, but it wasn’t until November that they had decided to name her Dua, an Arabic word that means prayer.

“Dua? “He said yes, and that was it,” Padukone told Marie Claire.

“It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us,” added the Singham Again actress.

Padukone shared that two months of deliberation didn’t feel like a long time to her, as she isn’t someone who fixates on timelines. The actress also revealed that she had a complicated delivery and pregnancy.

Padukone and Singh, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their pregnancy in February 2024.

The couple recently starred in the latest instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse Singham Again, released on November 1 last year. Meanwhile, Padukone’s 2015 slice-of-life dramedy Piku co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan is set to re-release in theatres on May 9.