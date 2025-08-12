Pop sensation Taylor Swift announces new studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Pop sensation Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her 12th studio album titled The Life of a Showgirl during her appearance on a popular podcast hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason.

Further details about the upcoming album are kept under wraps. However, the poster, cassette and vinyl version of the album are available to order only for US citizens on Swift’s official website.

After placing an order, the three items are expected to ship by October 13. The official release date is yet to be announced.

A day prior to the announcement, social media platforms were rife with speculation about a possible collaboration between Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, as both of them mentioned the date August 12 on their websites.

“Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift both post Aug 12 in their respective websites. Is this a hint at a collab?” wrote a fan on X.

Last year, Swift released her two-part album The Tortured Poets Department, which contains a total of 31 songs. She had announced her new album in her acceptance speech at the 66th Grammy Awards after receiving the golden gramophone for best pop vocal album for Midnights.

Swift kicked off her sixth concert tour, The Eras Tour, on March 17, 2023, and headlined 149 shows over a period of more than a year. She wrapped up the tour with last show on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada. The singer’s musical world tour generated over USD 2 billion in ticket sales.