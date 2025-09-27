WWE icon Drew McIntyre boards Chad Stahelski’s ‘Highlander’ reboot

WWE icon and actor Drew McIntyre has joined the cast of the upcoming remake of the Hollywood classic Highlander, as per US media reports.

The film also stars Henry Cavill in the lead role, with Russell Crowe stepping into the role of Ramirez and Dave Bautista playing The Kurgen.

Backed by Amazon MGM’s United Artists banner, the reboot will feature McIntyre as Angus MacLeod, the brother of Cavill’s character. This marks his second big-screen role after his debut in 2024’s The Killer’s Game, where he appeared alongside Bautista.

The film is being helmed by John Wick director Chad Stahelski, with a screenplay penned by Michael Finch.

The original Highlander, released in 1986, featured Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Scottish Highlander who discovers he is an immortal warrior. With guidance from the seasoned swordsman Ramirez (played by Sean Connery), Connor wages battles against other immortals across centuries — all leading to a final showdown underscored by the iconic line, “There can be only one.”

The new version is being produced by Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt, alongside Neal H. Moritz, Stahelski’s 87Eleven Entertainment, Josh Davis of Davis Panzer Productions, and Louise Rosner.