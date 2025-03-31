‘Sikandar’ makers say Salman Khan’s Eid release earned over Rs 50 crore globally on Day 1

Amid reports of lukewarm response to Salman Khan’s Sikandar at the box office, makers Nadiadwala Grandson on Monday said the much-anticipated Eid release has earned more than Rs 50 crore globally.

The actioner helmed by A.R. Murugadoss earned Rs 35.47 crore on Day 1 at the domestic box office and Rs 19.25 crore outside India, the makers said in a statement on Monday. The film’s total earning stands at Rs 54.72 crore at the global box office, according to the makers.

“Sikandar’s journey is just getting started. Thank you for all the love. Celebrate Eid with us in a theatre near you,” the production banner captioned their post on Instagram.

This puts Sikandar behind Salman’s last theatrical release, Tiger 3, which earned about Rs 94 crore crore nett worldwide on its opening day, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Among Salman’s past releases, Sikandar outperformed 2023’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 27 crore) and 2019’s Dabangg 3 (Rs 39 crore) on its first day.

Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Salman plays a vigilante named Sikandar, also known as Sanjay or ‘Rajkot ka Raja Saab’. Sikandar comes to Mumbai on a mission and locks horns with a corrupt politician, played by Sathyaraj.

Meanwhile, reports of Sikandar being leaked online have been making rounds on social media. Amid a lukewarm box office response and mixed reviews, quick-commerce platform Blinkit is offering a free ticket for the film to customers placing orders worth Rs 1,000 or more.