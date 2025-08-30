Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ struggles on Day 1, earns Rs 7.25 crore

Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest romantic comedy Param Sundari failed to cross the Rs 10-crore mark at the domestic box office on Day 1 but performed better than Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War 2 on Friday, as per latest trade reports.

With no other major releases on Friday, the film had a solo run in most theatres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the cross-cultural romance drama earned Rs 7.25 crore at the box office on its opening day, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, the film revolves around Janhvi as Sundari from Kerala, who falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. But, cultural differences soon test their bond.

The film’s Day 1 collection is the second-lowest for Janhvi Kapoor, with her 2022 film Mili being the lowest opening day grosser of her career at Rs 2.82 crore.

Meanwhile, on its third week at the theatres, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 saw a sharp drop in collection. The action thriller, which also stars Kiara Advani, only managed to earn Rs 65 lakh net in all languages across India on Friday.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in this sequel.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, earned Rs 1.75 crore on its third Friday, as per Sacnilk.

Rajinikanth plays a former labour union leader who sets out to take revenge for his friend’s murder in Coolie. The film also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Pooja Hegde, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj.