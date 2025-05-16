Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film ‘Vvan: Force Of The Forrest’ to hit theatres next year

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming fantasy folklore film Vvan: Force Of The Forrest, is slated to hit screens next year on May 15, production banner Balaji Motion Pictures announced on Friday.

“The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May, 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure,” wrote the makers on Instagram alongside a new poster of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster features a dense forest nestled between two mountains. A lone traveller trudges down a narrow path with a torch in his hand. The thick vegetation appears to form the fiery eyes of a ferocious beast, suggesting a sinister presence hiding within the forest.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the post, expressing excitement about the upcoming film. “Blockbuster written all over it,” wrote one user, while another commented, “Another long wait but sure will be worth it.”

Directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, the upcoming film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. It is presented by Balaji Telefilms.

The film is expected to go on floors in June.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently won the internet with her electrifying dance moves in new Raid 2 song Nasha. Shortly after the video was released, social media platforms were abuzz with praise for Tamannaah’s dancing prowess and spectacular screen presence.

Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Arun Katyal’s action thriller Yodha, is currently shooting for the upcoming romcom Param Sundari. Also starring Janhvi Kapoor, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 25, 2026.