Siddharth, Freida Pinto to star in Jhumpa Lahiri’s ‘Unaccustomed Earth’ Netflix adaptation

Actor Siddharth is set to star opposite Freida Pinto in the upcoming series Unaccustomed Earth, adapted from author Jhumpa Lahiri’s short story collection of the same title, Netflix announced on Thursday.

Unaccustomed Earth is billed as an epic, soapy drama about a tight-knit immigrant community navigating love, desire and belonging. According to Netflix’s official blog Tudum, the upcoming series follows a scandalous affair between a devoted wife and her long-lost love in the elite, insular Indian American community of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Known for backing popular series like ER, Third Watch, Animal Kingdom, The Pitt, and Maid, John Wells serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming series.

The ensemble cast also includes Indraneil Sengupta, Adi Roy, Iyla Sundarsingh Mckaig, and Sarayu Blue.

Sengupta stars as Jai, with Roy as Kaushik, Blue as Ruma, and Mckaig as Hema.

Madhuri Shekar of 3 Body Problem fame has joined Wells as a co-writer and co-producer. Nisha Ganatra is set to direct the first episode of the series produced under John Wells Productions. Jhumpa Lahiri, Erica Saleh, Erin Jontow, and Celia Costas all serve as executive producers.

Unaccustomed Earth reunites Netflix, Wells and Warner Bros. Television following the critically acclaimed show Maid and the upcoming limited series Untamed.

The release date of Unaccustomed Earth is yet to be announced.

Lahiri’s debut novel, The Namesake, was adapted into a film by director Mira Nair in 2006. The movie stars Kal Penn, Tabu, Irrfan Khan and Sahira Nair in key roles.