'Missed beyond measure': Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers him on 39th birth anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Tuesday remembered the late actor, calling him a “seeker” with “boundless curiosity” in a heartfelt note penned to mark his 39th birth anniversary.

“Celebrating the star, the dreamer, the legend… Happy Birthday, Bhai! Your light continues to shine in the hearts of millions. You weren’t just an actor; you were a seeker, a thinker, a soul filled with boundless curiosity and love. From the universe you admired to the dreams you so fearlessly pursued, you taught us all to reach beyond limits, to wonder, to question, and to love deeply,” Shweta wrote alongside a video featuring old clips of Sushant, including fan meets, award ceremonies, and moments with his family and pet dog.

Cherishing the late actor’s brilliance and passion, Shweta further wrote, “Every smile you shared, every dream you spoke of, and every piece of wisdom you left behind is a reminder that your essence is eternal. You are not just a memory—you are an energy, a force that continues to inspire. Bhai, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Today, we celebrate you—your brilliance, your passion, and your infinite soul.”

She concluded her heartfelt message by highlighting her late brother's enduring brilliance and the love and admiration he continues to receive from his fans.

Producer Ektaa Kapoor also shared a heartfelt tribute, remembering the actor on his birth anniversary. Sharing a clip from the 2009 television show Pavitra Rishta which features Sushant in the lead role, Ektaa wrote, “Nostalgia emotions n memories come in waves and maybe today is one such day…… happy birthday, where ever you are shine, smile, remember you r loved.”

Also starring Ankita Lokhande, Asha Negi, Hiten Tejwani and Amit Sari, the final episode of Pavitra Rishta aired on October 25, 2014.

Sushant’s death in 2020 came as a shock to the entire country. Initially taken up by Mumbai Police, the case was then transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before it was declared a suicide by the AIIMS medical board.

Chhichhore was Sushant’s last theatrical release before his death on June 14, 2020. The actor is known for his performances in films including Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), PK (2014), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Raabta (2017), Chhichhore (2019), and Kedarnath (2019). His final film Dil Bechara was released posthumously on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020.