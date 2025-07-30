‘Grateful for it’: Shriya Pilgaonkar on audience love for ‘Mandala Murders’

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has thanked fans for the overwhelming response to her performance in the new Netflix series Mandala Murders.

Attending the ongoing Indian Couture Week earlier this week, Shriya was spotted cheering for ace designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil as they unveiled their latest ‘Metropolis’ collection.

On the sidelines of the fashion gala, Shriya opened up about the audience reaction to her portrayal of ‘Rukmani’ in the psychological thriller. Speaking to ANI, she said, “Those who have watched Mandala Murders have given good reactions to my character in the series. The love which has been given to Rukmani, I am so grateful for it.”

“I am doing more diverse roles now. I am focusing more on films now. People will get to know about it later,” she added.

The praise is not limited to fans alone. Shriya’s father, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar, took to social media on Monday to praise his daughter’s performance.

“Congratulations for all the love you are receiving @shriya.pilgaonkar. You elevate every role you take on and your ability to transform is so admirable. We are so proud of you for your mesmerising performance as Rukmini in Mandala Murders. Very different from your other roles and you proved that even with a few scenes an actor can make a strong impression. Bless you always my cubby,” he wrote alongside a photo of him and his wife Supriya watching the Netflix show.

Mandala Murders, directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead, alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rahul Bagga, Raghubir Yadav, and Monica Choudhary.

Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, the series follows two detectives as they delve into a string of ritualistic killings linked to a shadowy secret society.

Mandala Murders marks the second collaboration between Netflix and YRF, following The Railway Men in 2023. The series is currently streaming on Netflix.