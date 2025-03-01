Shreya Ghoshal’s X account hacked since February 13, attempts to regain access failed, says singer

Singer Shreya Ghoshal’s X account has been hacked since February 13 and she has failed to get access to the account despite several efforts, she said on Saturday.

“Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto generated responses,” the 40- year-old-singer wrote.

Expressing frustration and concern over the situation, Shreya further said, “I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in anymore.”

Urging fans not to engage with any suspicious posts or messages coming from the account, Shreya said, “Please don’t click on any link or believe any message written from that account. They are all spams and phishing links.”

“I will update personally through a video if the account is recovered and is safe,” she added.

The post immediately sparked reactions from fans. “We all pray for your account’s recovery,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “Hope you get your account back soon.”

Shreya Ghoshal, who shot to fame with her debut Bollywood song Bairi Piya for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas back in 2002, has delivered several chartbusters in the past 22 years.

In a recent candid conversation on YouTuber-comedian Lilly Singh’s podcast Shame Less, the National Award-winning singer opened up about the inadequate representation of women in the music industry, claiming that even songs sung by women were written by men who were imagining how a woman should ideally feel in a situation.

On the work front, Shreya currently serves as a judge on Indian Idol Season 15. She recently recorded the song Angaaron for the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. The 40-year-old artiste also lent her voice to the track Hazaar Baar for Varun Dhawan’s Baby John.