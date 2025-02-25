‘I find it bewildering’: Shreya Ghoshal says music industry lacks female representation

“Only male presence at all times. I find it bewildering” — singer Shreya Ghoshal has opened up about the inadequate representation of women in the music industry, claiming that even songs sung by women were written by men who were imagining how a woman should ideally feel in a situation.

In a candid conversation on YouTuber-comedian Lilly Singh’s podcast Shame Less, the National Award-winning singer said that women have always played a secondary role in Indian films, which reflects on the music industry as well, with men getting a major share of work.

“There are a number of songs that should be female. The ratio is 90:10 — 90 being male voiced songs,10 female. Female presence in music or films has always been little secondary. The hero has a bigger importance and role. Very few films are female-oriented where the protagonist is a female, where she has the maximum part, and the storyline is mostly about her,” said Shreya.

“Except Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there are very few filmmakers who take pride in showing the feminine side of stories. So there are a lot of doors that need to be broken with full force. The times will soon change hopefully,” she added.

Shreya said that most of the technicians, composers and lyricists are men in India, adding that if she is ever approached by a female lyricist, she makes that song her priority. “If I don’t even do that, I know she might not get another chance in the industry.”

Shreya explained how love songs, expressing a woman’s feelings, are also often penned by male lyricists. “Even love songs are written by a man. It is very difficult for a man to think on a woman’s behalf. Why can’t I hear her perspective of the story? It is always the man interpreting what she might be feeling or thinking. Let’s get a girl to write and compose. That needs to change,” Shreya added.

Talking about "item songs" in Bollywood, Shreya acknowledged that most of these dance numbers, which aim to celebrate femininity, are still composed by men. Over time, Shreya has become more selective about the songs she sings, especially as her fans, including young children, often sing along to her tracks.

She recalled how it felt uncomfortable and inappropriate when a five-year-old fan sang certain songs for her. “Music and films have a big impact on society. Any blockbuster becomes part of history. I do not want to be a part of such history,” she said.

The Angaaron singer shared that she has been paying taxes since the age of 13. “Every minute, I am making financial decisions. I have a choice, and I would never want to answer to anyone,” said the 40-year-old singer.

Shreya emphasised the need for Indian serials and films to focus more on stories of female success. While she has sung for many strong female characters, such as Mastani in Bajirao Mastani (2015), she expressed her desire to soon create an anthem for young, aspiring girls.