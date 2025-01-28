Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Baishe Srabon’ makes it to IMDb’s top 250 highest-rated Indian films

Srijit Mukherji’s 2011 directorial Baishe Srabon — starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Raima Sen, Goutam Ghose, Rajesh Sharma and Abir Chatterjee — has made it to the list of IMDb’s top 250 highest rated Indian films, emerging as the only Bengali contemporary film on the list featuring classics like Jalsaghar, Charulata, Pather Panchali and Apur Sansar, the filmmaker said on Monday.

Sharing a picture of a collage carrying the posters of the films that made it to the IMDb list, Srijit wrote, “Thank you IMDB for the lovely poster of the top 250 highest rated Indian movies which apart from the eternal classics like Pather Panchali, Aparajito, Apur Sansar, Jalshaghar and Charulata, has Baishe Srabon as the only contemporary Bengali film. What a huge honour for the team.”

Released on September 30, 2011, Baishe Srabon is loosely based on David Fincher’s 1995 crime thriller Seven starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman. The film narrates the story of a former police officer, Prabir Roy Chowdhury (Prosenjit), known for his temper and brutal methods, who is assisted by a detective, Abhijit Pakrashi (Parambrata), to solve a case involving a serial killer.

In January 2020, Srijit Mukherji released Dwitiyo Purush, a sequel to the film. In October 2023, he released Dwashom Awbotaar, a prequel to Baishe Srabon. While Dwitiyo Purush focused on life and the journey of Abhijit Pakrashi as an investigative police officer following in the footsteps of Prabir to fight criminals, Dwashom Awbotaar, a double prequel to Baishe Srabon and Vinci Da, focused on Prabir.

Actor Anirban Bhattacharya also starred in Dwitiyo Purush and Dwashom Awbotaar.

The IMDb list also features notable Indian films like 12th Fail, Maharaja, Kantara, Laapataa Ladies, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Pariyerum Perumal.

Srijit Mukherji’s latest release Shotyi bole Shotyi Kichu Nei is inspired by Basu Chatterjee’s 1986 film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla.

The filmmaker is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Killbill Society, a spin-off to his 2012 hit Hemlock Society.