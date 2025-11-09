‘Shooting will definitely happen in Kashmir’: Suniel Shetty optimistic about film industry’s return to Kashmir

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday expressed optimism about the film industry’s return to Kashmir, saying the region is ready to welcome back filmmakers and will soon reclaim its lost glory.

Speaking at the closing award ceremony of the BSF Jammu Marathon, Shetty said that multiple film projects are already in the pipeline. “The shooting will definitely happen in Kashmir. Vikram Razdan, Shabbir Boxwala, and my friend Binoy Gandhi are set to begin filming there this year, and I believe their projects will be completed by next summer,” the actor told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

His remarks come a few months after the April terror attack in Pahalgam, which had dealt a blow to local tourism.

Shetty, who played BSF veteran Bhairav Singh in J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film Border, said it was an honour to attend the marathon organised by the Border Security Force. “If people recognise me, it’s because of my role in Border. I’ll always be remembered for that. This marathon is a wonderful initiative by the BSF — the first line of defence — who work in the toughest terrains to keep us safe,” he said.

The actor, who also attended the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon earlier this month, added that he is always eager to support events that encourage unity and fitness. “Such initiatives bring people together and promote a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

His statement comes shortly after the cast and crew of an upcoming Telugu comedy film began filming at a Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the same place where the terror attack took place on April 22.

The film is being directed by Vimal Krishna, known for films such as Jessie and Ladies & Gentleman.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at a well-known meadow near Pahalgam, killing 26 people — most of them tourists — in the deadliest assault the Baisaran Valley has witnessed since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Suniel Shetty was last seen in Amazon MX Player’s latest show Hunter 2, alongside Jackie Shroff.