Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘King’ shoot postponed to June: Reports

The shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King has been postponed to June, according to a media report. The actioner, directed by Siddharth Anand, was previously slated to go on floors this month.

Anand is reportedly still working on finalising the script to ensure a smooth filming process.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Siddharth Anand and Shah Rukh Khan have made a film like Pathaan and the idea is to up the standards set by YRF Spy Universe film with King. Hence, Sid is getting all the things right on paper before taking the film on floors,” a source close to Anand told entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

“The film will be shot in India and Europe starting June 2025. Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix are committed to providing a larger-than-life cinematic experience to the audience and bring the film to the big screen by the end of 2026,” the source further said.

In January this year, Shah Rukh confirmed that Anand will helm the upcoming film, which was reportedly going to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Backed by Siddharth’s Marflix Pictures and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, King is expected to arrive in theatres sometime this year or early 2026.

Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist in King, which reportedly also features Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek and Shah Rukh previously worked on several films together. These include Karan Johar-directed Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and Farah Khan-helmed Happy New Year (2014). Suhana, on the other hand, made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix musical film The Archies.

Released on January 25, 2023, Pathaan took the world by storm. Starring Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the espionage thriller grossed Rs 1,050 crore globally, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Pathaan reinvigorated Bollywood after the pandemic, drawing audiences back to theatres.

Exactly one year later, on January 25, 2024, Anand returned with Fighter, India’s first aerial action film and the debut project of Marflix Studios. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, the film paid tribute to the valour of the Indian Air Force. With visually stunning aerial sequences and an emotional storyline, Fighter grossed Rs 344 crore worldwide.