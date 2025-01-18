Shoojit Sircar’s 'I Want to Talk' starring Abhishek Bachchan now available on Prime Video

Shoojit Sircar’s latest film I Want to Talk starring Abhishek Bachchan is now available to stream on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Saturday.

“Here's to a much needed story that finds its voice in Arjun 🤌 #IWantToTalkOnPrime, watch now,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram alongside a poster of the film featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Ahilya Bamroo.

Also starring Pearle Dey, Johnny Lever, Jayant Kripalani and Kristin Goddard, I Want To Talk revolves around Abhishek’s chronically ill character, Arjun, who seeks to make amends as he faces the final chapter of his life. His daughter, played by Ahilya, supports him after his unexpected medical diagnosis leads him to undergo various surgeries.

The film hit screens worldwide on November 22 last year. While Avik Mukhopadhyay has served as the cinematographer, Taba Chake is in charge of its soundtrack.

Last year, Abhishek was also seen in the sports drama Ghoomer alongside Saiyami Kher. He will be next seen as the antagonist in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film King, which reportedly stars Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana together for the first time. The actor also has Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy and Housefull 5 in the pipeline.

Before helming I Want to Talk, Shoojit Sircar directed the multiple National Award-winning movie Sardar Udham (2021), starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role of the Indian revolutionary.