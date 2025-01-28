Shoaib Ibrahim praises wife Dipika Kakar after her television comeback with 'Celebrity MasterChef'

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim on Monday praised his wife Dipika Kakar following her comeback to Celebrity MasterChef as a contestant after a four-year-long break from acting.

Sharing pictures with the Sasural Simar Ka actress from the sets of the cooking reality show, Ibrahim wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes. Some take a break, embrace life, and then return with even more love, strength, and grace. Zindagi ke ek khoobsurat padaav ke baad, ek khoobsurat theraav ke baad.”

“You are ready to write a new chapter. And I’m sure ki isme bhi you will give your best..so proud of you @ms.dipika as I always say blessed to have you in my life… Zindagi ke har padaav me I was, I am, and I will be with you no matter what.. can’t wait to see you on tv screen again. Aap sab zarur dekhiyega #celebritymasterchef aaj raat 8 baje se monday to friday @sonytvofficial par,” he added.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love and support for the actress. “Aww Such a Heartfelt Caption. Even we are soooo excited to watch her onscreen again after so long,” one of them wrote. Another fan gushed over the couple’s bond and wrote, “Favv Couples Forever.”

Celebrity Masterchef, a spin-off to Masterchef India, premiered on Sony TV and SonyLIV on January 27. Apart from Dipika, Celebrity MasterChef also features other TV stars and internet personalities like Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh (aka Mr Faisu), Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Abhijeet Sawant.

Director-choreographer Farah Khan has joined celebrity chefs Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna as host in the new show.

A new episode of Celebrity MasterChef will air on Sony TV and SonyLIV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.