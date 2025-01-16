‘Bigg Boss 18’: Shilpa Shirodkar evicted four days ahead of grand finale

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar was evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house four days before the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. After making it to the top seven, Shilpa received the least number of votes, leading to her elimination. Art director and guest Omung Kumar escorted her out of the house during an emotionally charged episode.

With Shilpa’s eviction, the top six finalists for Bigg Boss 18 are now Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra. The grand finale for the season is set to be held on January 19.

Shilpa’s eviction left her close friends in the house — Karanveer Mehra and Vivian Dsena — visibly heartbroken. Chum Darang also broke down in tears. Before leaving, Shilpa expressed her gratitude for the experience and thanked Bigg Boss for the opportunity.

Wednesday night’s episode of Bigg Boss 18 began with a special visit from Omung Kumar, who engaged the contestants in a discussion about set design and playfully shared his unease at how the house was treated during heated moments. He invited each finalist to show him their favourite corner of the Bigg Boss house.

He then handed each housemate a letter from their loved ones. Shilpa received an emotional letter from her husband, who expressed pride in her performance on the show.

During her time on the show, Shilpa had opened up about her relationship with her sister, Namrata Shirodkar, sharing her regret over not saying goodbye before entering the house. Namrata had publicly supported Shilpa earlier in the season, giving her a much-needed morale boost.