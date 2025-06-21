Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora: Bollywood stars celebrate International Yoga Day 2025

Rajkummar Rao, Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty were among the Bollywood celebrities who shared snippets of their yoga sessions on social media to mark International Yoga Day 2025. Here’s a look.

Shilpa Shetty urged people to value their health on the occasion, emphasising the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health.’ “Health..Let’s value it, earn it and preserve it not just for ourselves but for the benefit of our entire ecosystem,” she wrote alongside a video.

Anupam Kher, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Tanvi The Great, marked the day by attending an event at New York’s Time Square. “It was wonderful to practice #Yog in this great environment,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Malaika Arora marked the day by sharing glimpses of her yoga sessions.

Karan Singh Grover posted a video performing a headstand and highlighted its benefits for the body and mind.

“If I had to point at one thing that kept my life going, it would be yoga. It’s never too late to embrace this practise. Happy yoga day,” Jewel Thief actress Nikita Dutta posted on Instagram.

To celebrate the day, Jackky Bhagnani posted clips of himself performing yoga.

Neetu Kapoor also celebrated International Yoga Day by sharing a video of her weight-training session.

Rajkummar Rao highlighted the impact of yoga in his life, claiming in a post that the meditative routine brings him gratitude, discipline and stillness.

Yoga is more than just poses, Nimrat Kaur opined on Instagram. Sharing a video of her yoga session in an outdoor setting, the actress wrote that yoga is “the power of mind over matter. Not just flexibility, but focus”.

Tahira Kashyap marked International Yoga Day by performing Ashtanga Yoga, which she billed as her “new found love”.