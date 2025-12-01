'Bigg Boss 19': Shehbaz Badesha evicted ahead of grand finale

Shehbaz Badesha was evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house on Sunday, a week before the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

On Saturday, Ashnoor Kaur was evicted for physically assaulting Tanya Mittal, thus violating a rule of the Bigg Boss house. Badesha was eliminated for not getting sufficient votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top six contestants now competing for the title are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh joined host Salman Khan on Sunday's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar to promote the Marathi edition of the show and announced Shehbaz’s exit.

Contestants were asked to predict the next eviction. Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal named Shehbaz, while Gaurav Khanna and Amaal Mallik pointed to Malti Chahar. Riteish then declared that Shehbaz had received the least number of votes and was evicted, leaving the house emotional, particularly Amaal.

Following the announcement, Salman told Shehbaz that “he would now be recognised as Shehbaz in his own right, rather than just as the brother of actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill”.

Shehbaz said being on the show was a long-standing dream and apologised for previously accusing the makers of bias.

Shehbaz entered the competition as the season’s first wildcard. He earlier lost a public vote against Mridul Tiwari during the grand premiere.

This was the final Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the season, with the grand finale scheduled for 7 December.

Bigg Boss 19 streams every night on JioHotstar at 9pm and airs on Colors at 10.30pm.