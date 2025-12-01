Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting married? Cryptic post by filmmaker’s ex-wife has internet buzzing

A cryptic post by filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife has fueled speculation about his wedding with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a rumour initially sparked by a viral Reddit post.

Rumours are rife that Samantha and Raj may tie the knot at Coimbatore’s Isha Centre on Monday, though there is no confirmation from either of them. Raj and Shhyamali married in 2015 and parted ways in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

On her Instagram story Sunday, Raj’s ex-wife Shhyamali De posted a message that read “Desperate people do desperate things,” leaving the internet curious about the context.

The rumours began with a Reddit post claiming Samantha and Raj are likely to tie the knot in Coimbatore. “Samantha and Raj to marry tomorrow at Isha centre, Coimbatore,” reads the caption of a Reddit post alongside a photo of them.

The post has since gone viral, with many internet users commenting on it.

A recent photo of Samantha Ruth Prabhu hugging Raj went viral, fuelling dating rumours in November.

The photo was shared from the launch event of Samantha’s perfumery brand Secret Alchemist, which was only attended by her close friends and family.

Earlier, the two sparked dating rumours after Samantha shared a selfie with the filmmaker. Clad in a white T-shirt, Samantha smiled while resting her head on Nidimoru’s shoulder.

Samantha teamed up with Raj and DK for the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also worked with the director duo on The Family Man and is a part of their upcoming Netflix fantasy action series Rakt Bramhand – The Bloody Kingdom.

Samantha recently announced her second production venture, Maa Inti Bangaram. On the other hand, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s spy drama The Family Man Season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Samantha was earlier married to actor Naga Chaitanya.