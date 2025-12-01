Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman unveils new song 'Jamal Al Etihad' ahead of UAE National Day

Ahead of the 54th UAE National Day, Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman unveiled his new musical tribute Jamal Al Etihad at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.

Introduced as a “Song of Hope,” the composition made its world premiere before a packed audience, which broke into applause as the Rahman presented the piece celebrating the nation’s spirit and identity.

Following the debut, the UAE honoured Rahman with a fireworks display synchronised to his Academy Award-winning track Jai Ho.

The premiere was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Omran Al Khoori, Board Member of Burjeel Holdings; and several dignitaries associated with the Sheikh Zayed Festival.

The song encapsulates themes of unity, coexistence, resilience, hope, and shared humanity. It traces UAE’s journey from its early years to the present, envisioning a future inspired by the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The composition honours the UAE’s progress, innovation, and enduring cultural values. Rahman described the work as an international song shaped by the UAE’s multicultural environment, expressing admiration for the country’s forward-looking vision and commitment to harmony.

Reflecting on the collaboration, he said the idea emerged from Dr. Shamsheer’s wish to create a gift for the UAE that celebrates its diverse population and their shared experiences. He explained that “Jamal,” meaning “beautiful,” signifies the beauty of unity and coexistence, representing a tribute to every individual contributing to the nation’s vibrancy.

The project is the outcome of months of collaboration between Rahman and Burjeel Holdings, the healthcare partner of the Sheikh Zayed Festival. Dr. Vayalil noted the close connection between music and healing, saying music can uplift people regardless of their emotional state. He added that his own life in the UAE — shaped by opportunity and growth — reflects the journeys of many expatriates who arrived with hope and found success.

Vayalil said the song honours the UAE’s leadership and the unity, togetherness, and optimism that define the nation, adding that when life is filled with beauty and harmony, “everything feels right.”