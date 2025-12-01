Millie Bobby Brown says she felt ‘safe’ filming 'Stranger Things' S5 with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown felt “safe” working with co-star David Harbour during the making of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, she said in a recent interview, addressing recent speculation about tension between the two actors.

"Of course I felt safe (with Harbour)," she said in an interview with US-based entertainment magazine Deadline. "We've worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set."

Brown, who plays Eleven, said the nature of her on-screen relationship with Harbour’s character Jim Hopper contributed to their off-screen dynamic. "We also play father and daughter," she said, "so naturally, you have a closer bond than the rest, because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in Season 2."

She described her association with Harbour as a "labour of love" and said she had a "great relationship" with him.

The two were seen interacting warmly, chatting and posing for photographs during a 6 November promotional event, even as social media discussions in recent months suggested a possible rift.

Last month, reports by Daily Mail and Radar Online mentioned that Brown had submitted extensive complaints against Harbour, alleging bullying and harassment during the filming of Stranger Things final season.

Stranger Things is set to conclude with its fifth and final season. The first volume is streaming on Netflix, while the second and third volumes are set to drop on Christmas and New Year.