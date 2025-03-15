Shawn Mendes celebrates Holi in India, pictures inside

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes immersed himself in the Holi spirit on Friday, sharing a lively selfie with fans and extending warm wishes on the occasion.

The global pop sensation, who performed at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 8 for Lollapalooza India music festival, continues his stay in the country.

On Friday, Mendes took to Instagram to post a selfie with red colour smeared on his cheeks, captioning it, ‘Happy Holi’. In another Instagram story, Mendes shared a video of a picturesque mountainous region, hinting at his current serene getaway. He also posted a photo with fans on the streets of India.

Mendes, who headlined Day 1 of the Lollapalooza India music festival, took the stage by storm, performing some of his biggest hits, including There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back, Señorita, Treat You Better, and Mercy.

Adding a special touch to his set, Mendes surprised fans by donning Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli's jersey throughout his performance.

Ahead of his Lollapalooza concert, Mendes delighted fans at a private concert for the students of The Sound Space, a music institution, on Mumbai streets. Flanked by students across all ages singing along to him, the singer knelt on the road with his guitar and sang the song, which also featured Camilla Cabello.

On Thursday, the Canadian singer took to social media to share a video of his India tour. “INDIA धन्यवाद. I’ve completely fallen in love with Mumbai and everyone in it. Thank you for everything,” he wrote in the caption.