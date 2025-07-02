Shanaya Kapoor, Vikrant Massey explore love and longing amid challenges in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ trailer

Sparks fly and love takes the centrestage when Shanaya Kapoor’s Saba crosses paths with visually-impaired Jahaan, played by Vikrant Massey, on an experimental journey in the trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, dropped by Zee Studios on Tuesday.

The two-minute-39-second-long trailer introduces Saba who sets out on a journey to travel the world blindfolded, relying solely on her senses to experience new things.

During a train journey, she meets Jahaan (Vikrant) and the two embark on a journey filled with joy and challenges. Eventually, the two fall in love while grappling with the realities of their situation.

However, due to unforeseen circumstances and difficulties, the two part ways only to bump into each other years later. Though Saba seems to have moved on with Abhinav (Zain Khan Durrani), Jahaan still broods over their separation. The trailer ends with a cliffhanger, keeping viewers wondering who Saba will end up with.

Directed by Santosh Singh, the romantic drama is loosely based on the short story The Eyes Have It by Ruskin Bond. The film is a collaborative production by Mansi and Varun Bagla.

The screenplay for the film is co-written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, while the music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which marks Shanaya’s acting debut, is set to hit theatres on July 11.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Shanaya would make her debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak in 2022 alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. However, the film was shelved.

Vikrant Massey, on the other hand, was last seen in Dheeraj Sarna’s The Sabarmati Report. Based on the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.