Shalini Passi makes a stunning debut at Cannes 2025 red carpet in a mermaid-cut gown

Shalini Passi, the breakout star of Netflix’s 2024 reality series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, made a stunning debut at the red carpet of the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Friday.

An internet personality, Passi won hearts last year after appearing on the third season of Netflix series produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. She upped the glam quotient at Cannes 2025 in a pastel pink mermaid-cut gown by Fouad Sarkis, co-designed with Ornelys Couture.

Among the Hollywood celebs, Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence turned heads at the festival as the duo attended the screening of their psychological drama, Die, My Love.

Lawrence opted for a pleated, pearlescent white Dior haute couture gown. The strapless dress, inspired by an archival 1949 Poulenc design, features a scalloped hemline and tiered layers. Meanwhile, Pattinson looked dapper in a classic tuxedo.

American actress and producer Zoey Deutch dazzled in a dreamy custom Chanel gown, complemented by classic Hollywood makeup, elegant jewellery, and a radiant presence reminiscent of screen legends like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn.

She was accompanied by Before Sunrise filmmaker Richard Linklater for the screening of their film Nouvelle Vague (New Wave).

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning strapless midi dress from Balenciaga, paired with a dazzling diamond necklace.

Other celebrities who also attended the screening of Nouvelle Vague (New Wave) include SCH, Laurent Lafitte, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Yseult, Quentin Tarantino, and Daniella Pick.

Among the Indian attendees, social media influencer Nitibha Kaul stunned in a pastel green ensemble by Nicol Sposa, featuring flowy fabric, bold cut-outs, and intricate details that blended edginess with delicate charm.

Content creator Sakshi Sindwani won in her style game, as she flaunted a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla custom made Byzantine inspired green slit gown with a dramatic sleeves.