Shahid Kapoor-starrer cop thriller ‘Deva’ witnesses drop in daily earnings on Monday

Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ Hindi directorial debut Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, earned Rs 2.5 crore nett on Monday, witnessing a drop in daily collections, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk. The cop thriller, which hit theatres on January 31, has collected Rs 21.65 crore nett in India so far.

According to Sacnilk, Deva opened at Rs 5.5 crore nett on its first day and gained momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 6.4 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 7.25 crore nett on Sunday. However, the collections dropped to Rs 2.5 crore nett on Monday. The film had an overall occupancy of 7.53 per cent on the first day of the workweek, Sacnilk reported.

Roy Kapur Films, the production banner behind Deva, shared on social media on Monday that the film has grossed Rs Rs 34.01 crore globally so far.

Loosely inspired by Rosshan Andrrews’ 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, Deva follows ACP Dev Ambre (Shahid Kapoor) as he struggles to solve his best friend Rohan’s (Pavail Gulati) murder while battling memory loss. Pooja Hegde plays his love interest, journalist Diya Sathaye, while Pravessh Rana and Kubbra Sait also feature in key roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer Sky Force, which released in theatres on January 24, has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, the film earned Rs 1.35 crore nett on Day 11, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 101.35 crore nett.

Set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, Sky Force follows the story of an IAF officer (Veer Pahariya) who goes missing in action. Akshay Kumar plays KO Ahuja, a fellow officer on a mission to find Pahariya’s character. The film also features Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.