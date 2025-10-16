‘Your proudest cheerleader’: Shahid Kapoor praises brother Ishaan Khatter for ‘Homebound’ performance

Actor Shahid Kapoor has heaped praise on his younger brother Ishaan Khatter for his performance in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound.

“This boy is an artist that’s homebound. @ishaankhatter am so proud of you. It’s a joy to see you come into your own as an actor and express your inner self with honestly and commitment,” Shahid wrote on Thursday, lauding Ishaan’s unwavering commitment to his craft.

“You are going from strength to strength and I can’t tell you how proud I feel. You go get em boy. Show them what you got. Always your proudest cheerleader,” Shahid added.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, Homebound released in Indian theatres on September 26.

The film follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. However, as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film is India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards to be held in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026.