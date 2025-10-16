MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 16 October 2025

‘Your proudest cheerleader’: Shahid Kapoor praises brother Ishaan Khatter for ‘Homebound’ performance

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 2026 Oscars

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.10.25, 12:32 PM
A poster of ‘Homebound’ featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa

A poster of ‘Homebound’ featuring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa File Picture

Actor Shahid Kapoor has heaped praise on his younger brother Ishaan Khatter for his performance in Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound.

“This boy is an artist that’s homebound. @ishaankhatter am so proud of you. It’s a joy to see you come into your own as an actor and express your inner self with honestly and commitment,” Shahid wrote on Thursday, lauding Ishaan’s unwavering commitment to his craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You are going from strength to strength and I can’t tell you how proud I feel. You go get em boy. Show them what you got. Always your proudest cheerleader,” Shahid added.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, Homebound released in Indian theatres on September 26.

The film follows the journey of two childhood friends in a North Indian village, striving to land a police job. However, as they edge closer to their dream, desperation and personal conflict begin to test the strength of their bond.

The film’s story was inspired by an essay, Taking Amrit Home (now retitled A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), by Kashmiri journalist Basharat Peer. It was published in the New York Times in 2020.

Homebound had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category in May. The film is India’s official entry for Best International Feature at the 98th Academy Awards to be held in Los Angeles on March 15, 2026.

RELATED TOPICS

Shahid Kapoor Ishaan Khatter Homebound
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India keeps the oil flowing from Russia despite US heat with Moscow’s discounts too good to ignore

Washington pushes Delhi to buy more crude, but high shipping costs and refinery limits block a big switch – despite Donald Trump’s latest assertion of a promise from Narendra Modi
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Modi is a great man and he has assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT