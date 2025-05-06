Shah Rukh Khan makes Met Gala debut in all-black Sabyasachi ensemble, flaunts a ‘K’ pendant at fashion’s biggest night

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala as he walked the blue carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum on May 5 (ET) in an all-black Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble.

Sabyasachi hailed Shah Rukh as one of the greatest superstars in the world and highlighted how the ensemble aims to demonstrate the actor’s super stardom on a global stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon,” said the 51-year-old couturier.

Shah Rukh’s coat outfit comprised a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons — a nod to this year’s Met Gala theme — Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The actor’s single breasted coat featured a peak collar and wide lapels. He paired it with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers.A pleated satin kamarbandh added depth to the silhouette, while a custom stack of chokers and chains — including a pendant inscribed with the letter ‘K’ — rounded off the look. Shah Rukh also sported a set of ornate finger rings and carried a tiger-topped walking stick, lending the look an extra edge.

The 2025 Met Gala focussed on menswear, particularly highlighting the style and influence of Black men throughout history.

Alongside the Jawan actor, singer-songwriter Diljit Dosanjh and actress Kiara Advani are also set to make their debut appearance at the Met Gala.

Sabyasachi recently celebrated 25 years in the fashion industry with a star-studded fashion show in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone opened the show, walking alongside American fashion model Christy Turlington Burns. Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor also turned heads at the event.

Sabyasachi has designed outfits and jewelleries for many international celebrities, including Sofia Vergara, Laura Dern, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna, over the years.

Last year, Sabyasachi Mukherjee made history as the first Indian fashion designer to walk the Met Gala red carpet in New York.

In the recent past, numerous Indian celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, have made stunning debut appearances at the Met Gala.

On the work front, Shah Rukh, 59, will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film is likely to feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.