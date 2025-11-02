Shah Rukh Khan skips Mannat fan meet on 60th birthday over crowd management, safety concerns

Thousands of Shah Rukh Khan fans, who gathered outside his Mumbai residence to catch a glimpse of him on his 60th birthday, were left disappointed as the actor was advised to skip greeting them at Mannat over safety concerns and crowd management issues.

The Bollywood actor apologised for not being able to greet fans like every year on his birthday.

“Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues,” Shah Rukh wrote on X on Sunday late evening.

“Thank you for understanding. Believe me, I’ll miss seeing you more than you’ll miss me. I was really looking forward to meeting you all and sharing love. Love you all,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a sea of fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s home, prompting police to step in and manage the situation. Even after the road was blocked and fans were asked to leave, some still found their way to Mannat through the beach.

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh dropped the title teaser of Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King to mark his 60th birthday.

The teaser hints at the actor’s character — widely feared as King — being a former gangster and being imprisoned. Scenes of his past, where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — feature in the video.

King is being shot across locations in India and Europe.

Backed by Siddharth’s Marflix Pictures and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, King is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026.

Recently, actress Deepika Padukone joined the cast of the action drama. Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray the antagonist in King, which will reportedly also feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.