Naseeruddin Shah to Shah Rukh Khan: Theatre artists who made it big in Bollywood

Theatre has long been the breeding ground for some of the finest actors in Bollywood. Many of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars began their acting journeys on stage, learning the nuances of voice modulation, body language, and improvisation before making their mark in cinema. On World Theatre Day, we take a look at theatre artists who made it big in the Indian film industry.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah’s love for acting took root during his time at the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). In the 1970s, he became an integral part of India’s experimental theatre scene, working with some of the greatest playwrights of the time. He performed in numerous productions, including Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq, Vijay Tendulkar’s Ghashiram Kotwal, and Badal Sircar’s Evam Indrajit.

Shah co-founded Motley Productions in 1979 alongside Benjamin Gilani and Tom Alter. Their debut production, Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, became a landmark play in Indian theatre history. Motley went on to stage several other acclaimed productions, including The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, Julius Caesar, and Ismat Apa Ke Naam. Even after achieving success in films, Shah did not abandon theatre, frequently returning to the stage to explore new narratives.

Shah Rukh Khan

Before he became one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan was a passionate theatre actor in Delhi. He trained under Barry John at the Theatre Action Group (TAG), where he developed his acting skills through workshops and live performances.

Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi has built a legacy portraying complex and unconventional female characters across diverse genres. The daughter of poet Kaifi Azmi and theatre actress Shaukat Azmi, she studied at St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai before enrolling at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune in 1971.

During her college years, she co-founded a Hindi theatre group with fellow student Farooque Shaikh. Aspiring to work with Ebrahim Alkazi at the National School of Drama in Delhi, she pursued formal training at FTII, where she graduated as the institute’s top acting student, earning the prestigious gold medal. Shabana Azmi continues to act in stage productions.

Pankaj Kapur

Pankaj Kapur’s theatre career is as rich as his filmography. A graduate of the National School of Drama, he dedicated four years to the stage before landing a role in Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi. As a director, he has helmed over 74 plays and television serials, including Mohandas B.A.L.L.B., Wah Bhai Wah, Sahabji Biwiji Ghulamji, Drishtanth, Kanak Di Balli, Albert’s Bridge, and Panchvan Savaar.

Manoj Bajpayee

Hailing from a small village in Bihar, Manoj Bajpayee dreamt of becoming an actor from a young age. At 17, he moved to New Delhi, where he first studied at Satyawati College before transferring to Ramjas College, Delhi University. Inspired by actors like Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah, he set his sights on the National School of Drama (NSD) but failed to get a berth.

On the advice of actor Raghubir Yadav, Bajpayee joined a workshop conducted by director and acting coach Barry John. Impressed by his talent, John not only mentored him but also offered him an assistant teaching role. Encouraged by this experience, Bajpayee applied to NSD once again—this time, they offered him a teaching position instead.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Born in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey into acting began when he moved to Delhi in search of a job in the early 1990s. He was captivated by the world of theatre after watching a play. This newfound passion drove him to perform in over ten plays to meet the eligibility criteria for admission to the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi. His dedication paid off when he secured a spot in NSD in 1993. He graduated in 1999. Fueled by his love for acting, he then moved to Mumbai to carve a path in the Hindi film industry.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan’s journey in acting was deeply rooted in theatre. A graduate of NSD, he immersed himself in stage productions, performing under the guidance of theatre legends like Satyadev Dubey and Prasanna. He worked extensively in Delhi’s theatre circuit in his early acting career. His ability to deliver layered portrayals in films like Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, and The Lunchbox can be traced back to his years spent mastering minimalistic yet deeply immersive performances on stage.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi’s roots in theatre go back to his growing up years in Belsand village of Barauli in Gopalganj District of Bihar. Tripathi used to play the role of a girl in amateur plays staged in his village. During his college days in Patna, Tripathi used to act in stage productions while working at a hotel. After college, he moved to Delhi and enrolled at NSD. He graduated in 2004.