‘King’ title reveal: Shah Rukh Khan dons grey hair with panache as he beats up bad guys

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan channels a never-before-seen avatar in Siddharth Anand’s highly-anticipated film King, a title teaser of which was unveiled on Sunday to mark his 60th birthday.

He has a thousand murders to his name and is wanted in a hundred countries. With grey hair and a rugged look, the actor looks almost unrecognisable. In one of the scenes, he holds a blood-soaked card in his mouth before a showdown.

The teaser hints at the actor’s character — widely feared as King — being a former gangster and being imprisoned. Scenes of his past where he mercilessly kills people — good or bad — feature in the video. It ends with a neat-looking Shah Rukh sporting a beige jacket over a blue shirt. He carries a sling bang on his shoulder and walks out of the jail with a new mission in mind.

King is being shot across locations in India and Europe.

Backed by Siddharth’s Marflix Pictures and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, King is expected to arrive in theatres in 2026.

Recently, actress Deepika Padukone joined the cast of the action drama. Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray the antagonist in King, which will reportedly also feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.