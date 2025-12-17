Backstreet Boys recreate their iconic track ‘I Want It That Way’ for 2025

American boy band Backstreet Boys on Tuesday dropped a music video for the 2025 version of their classic hit song I Want It That Way on YouTube.

The band members released the video to celebrate Into The Millennium Homecoming: Live in Germany, their first German residency at Merkur Spiel-Arena Düsseldorf, slated to take place September and October 2026.

“We are releasing a very special 2025 vertical music video for I Want It That Way! We were on the set of our tour promo production and started to really really feel that 1999 nostalgia being in front of this plane in an airplane hanger in our all white wardrobe and decided to try and capture this performance in one take at the end of a very long 2 days of shooting. Think it came out pretty magical,” the band said in a joint statement shared on Instagram.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing over the music video. “I actually cried.. We made it folks. We are here, we survived. Alive to see this iconic recreation of the best song of the 90s. Group hug,” one of them wrote. “90s babies, rejoice! What an awesome treat for us,” another commented.

A fan recalled the iconic Brooklyn Nine-Nine scene where Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta tries to get a confession by having suspects sing I Want It That Way, leading to a hilarious interrogation scene with criminals.

“Jake Peralta in a parallel universe is getting chills all over again,” a fan wrote in the comments section.

Formed in 1993 in Orlando, Florida, the Backstreet Boys celebrated 30 years in the music industry in 2023. The group consists of A.J. McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Kevin Richardson. It didn’t take long for record producers to notice them, leading to their first record deal in 1995. The following year, they released their debut album Backstreet Boys.

Backstreet Boys performed in India in May 2023 as part of their DNA World Tour. The concerts in Mumbai and Delhi were attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Benny Dayal, Jacqueline Fernandes and Malaika Arora.

The heartthrob of the American boy band, Nick Carter, was supposed to perform in Kolkata, Siliguri and Shillong earlier this year. However, the concerts were cancelled due to an unforeseen family emergency.