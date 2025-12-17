MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 17 December 2025

‘Jazz City’ teaser: How a night club in Kolkata became the catalyst in Bangladesh Liberation War

Created by Soumik Sen, the series features Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra, Santanu Ghatak and Aniruddha Gupta in key roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 17.12.25, 10:29 AM
Arifin Shuvoo in ‘Jazz City’

Arifin Shuvoo in ‘Jazz City’ YouTube

Sony LIV on Friday unveiled the teaser of its upcoming Bengali original series Jazz City, which traces Bangladesh’s fight for liberation from Pakistan, against the backdrop of a jazz club in Kolkata.

Created by Soumik Sen, the series is set in 1971 and revolves around India’s involvement in Bangladesh’s fight against Pakistani oppression.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series features an ensemble cast led by Arifin Shuvoo, with Sauraseni Maitra, Santanu Ghatak and Aniruddha Gupta in key roles. The supporting cast includes Tanika Basu and Sayandeep Sen.

The teaser for Jazz City opens with a violent murder of a Bengali man, killed by a Pakistani mercenary. The plot then shifts to Kolkata, where a small tunnel leads into one of the city’s most happening jazz clubs. The clip then depicts how these clubs formed the catalyst in the 1971 war.

“Music was the backdrop, while words sparked a revolution. A soul was awakened. A language screamed. A Nation was born. And it all began in the shadows of a jazz club in Calcutta, 1971,” Sony LIV wrote on X alongside the teaser.

Jazz City will premiere on 6 February on Sony LIV in Hindi, English and Bengali.

RELATED TOPICS

Sony Liv Jazz City Arifin Shuvoo Sauraseni Maitra Aniruddha Gupta
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pulitzer Board fights back, demands access to Donald Trump’s medical records and fortune

Massive lawsuits and courtroom showdowns mark the US President’s strategy against unfriendly media
Naveed Akram
Quote left Quote right

Terrorist father-son duo travelled to the Philippines on an Indian passport

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT