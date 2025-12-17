‘Jazz City’ teaser: How a night club in Kolkata became the catalyst in Bangladesh Liberation War

Sony LIV on Friday unveiled the teaser of its upcoming Bengali original series Jazz City, which traces Bangladesh’s fight for liberation from Pakistan, against the backdrop of a jazz club in Kolkata.

Created by Soumik Sen, the series is set in 1971 and revolves around India’s involvement in Bangladesh’s fight against Pakistani oppression.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series features an ensemble cast led by Arifin Shuvoo, with Sauraseni Maitra, Santanu Ghatak and Aniruddha Gupta in key roles. The supporting cast includes Tanika Basu and Sayandeep Sen.

The teaser for Jazz City opens with a violent murder of a Bengali man, killed by a Pakistani mercenary. The plot then shifts to Kolkata, where a small tunnel leads into one of the city’s most happening jazz clubs. The clip then depicts how these clubs formed the catalyst in the 1971 war.

“Music was the backdrop, while words sparked a revolution. A soul was awakened. A language screamed. A Nation was born. And it all began in the shadows of a jazz club in Calcutta, 1971,” Sony LIV wrote on X alongside the teaser.

Jazz City will premiere on 6 February on Sony LIV in Hindi, English and Bengali.