After ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ trailer leaks online

Following the trailer leak for Avengers: Doomsday, a purported first-look of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day surfaced online on Tuesday, showing the events after Doctor Strange had to make the world forget the web-slinging superhero at the end of No Way Home.

The teaser begins with Spidey narrating, “Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don't remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen, and the only way to stop it...was to make everyone forget about me.”

Taking a look back at the consequences of Doctor Strange’s decision in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland added, “Because I'm not just Peter Parker, I'm Spider-Man. And sometimes, Spider-Man has to do the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker's heart.”

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who is one of the most highly-anticipated additions to the cast of Brand New Day, also appears in the teaser. She is heard telling Spider-Man to maintain a distance from her and not to get in her way.

According to fan theories, Sadie might be introduced as X-Men character Jean Grey or another redhead Spider-Man character.

While he strives to take control of his powers again, Spider-Man finds himself trapped inside a web cocoon.

According to fans on social media, the Red Ninja clan appears in the video, which also features Boomerang as an antagonist. Mark Ruffalo apparently returns as Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.

Some shots are also heavily inspired by the Spider-Man comic books, as noticed by a bunch of fans. Netizens are also buzzing with excitement as the video suggests that the film pays homage to the character’s first appearance in the comics.

The online chatter also suggests that the makers are recreating the cover of Amazing Fantasy #15 to show Spider-Man facing off against The Hand.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Amy Pascal and Marvel president Kevin Feige serve as the producers for the film.

According to a report by US-based entertainment magazine Variety, actors Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who played Peter Parker’s friends MJ and Ned in Spider-Man: No Way Home, are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film.