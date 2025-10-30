‘I think age suits me, sexy at sixty’: Shah Rukh Khan says he looks better with age

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said he is looking forward to celebrating his 60th birthday with his fans on 2 November and believes he looks better with age.

In an impromptu interaction with fans on the #AskSRK session on X, the actor answered several queries made by fans that ranged from his birthday plans, upcoming movies, and his life philosophy.

In reply to a fan’s question about his timeless charm, Shah Rukh quipped, “I think age suits me – sexy at sixty, superb at seventy, enticing at eighty, and so forth.”

The session ranged from hilarious banter, fans’ admiration for the actor to queries regarding Shah Rukh’s upcoming film King. The actor matched them with his signature wit and warmth.

One fan asked why the actor hasn't given interviews recently, to which he replied, “Have nothing new to say….and old interviews have aged well so….ha ha.”

Another fan asked, “Can we see your son directing you in a full-fledged movie?” to which the actor promptly responded, “If he can afford me!!! And my tantrums.”

One fan asked about the character, which character he relates to the most, in his son’s directorial debut, The Ba****ds of Bollywood. “Ghante ka Badshah obviously!!!” Shah Rukh wrote.

The actor was also asked to share details about his upcoming film King, to which he mentioned filmmaker Siddharth Anand and asked, “Hmmmm??? @justSidAnand sun rahe ho bhai. Bol doon…?” The filmmaker chimed in, saying, “@iamsrk, You know what they say, sir — a King arrives when he wants to, not when he’s supposed to.”

The actor also shared his excitement for upcoming release of his old films including Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om and Main Hoon Na, during his birthday week.

“I am so excited for all these films releasing in my birthday week. I am going to try and watch them all….u tell your friends to do the same please. And Dil Se was really Dil Se,” Shah Rukh responded in reply to one of the fans’ questions.

In July, Shah Rukh bagged his first-ever National Award after 33 years in the industry for his performance in Atlee’s 2023 action drama Jawan.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Sidhharth Anand’s King. Scheduled to release in 2026, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi.