‘Why would I do that’: Leonardo DiCaprio says he has no desire to direct films

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has said he has no interest in becoming a film director, citing his admiration for longtime collaborator Martin Scorsese and his belief that he could not match the veteran filmmaker’s work.

DiCaprio made the remarks while attending TIME magazine’s A Year in TIME event in New York City recently, where he appeared in a conversation with Scorsese.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor said he is frequently asked whether he plans to direct films but has little desire to do so. “Some people have asked me if I wanted to direct. I'm like, ‘I would never want to direct. I could never do anything close to what Martin Scorsese does. Why would I do that,” he said, according to People.

Instead, DiCaprio said he would have liked to spend more time observing the filmmaking process from behind the camera.

“You play these characters, you try to get into the depth of their soul as much as you possibly can. And I would've loved to be much more of a voyeur … to watch what you (Scorsese) do behind the camera,” he said. “If I look back on anything, I would've loved to have observed that process behind the camera a lot more”.

DiCaprio and Scorsese have collaborated on multiple films over the years, including Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street and Killers of the Flower Moon.

DiCaprio’s most recent film One Battle After Another was released in September. The film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson is touted as one of the top contenders for the Oscar for Best Picture this year.