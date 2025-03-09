MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Selena Gomez celebrates fiance Benny Blanco’s 37th birthday: ‘I am glad you were born’

Gomez and Blanco attended the Oscars together on March 3, where Gomez was a presenter

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.03.25, 11:37 AM
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Instagram

Selena Gomez had the sweetest message for her fiancé Benny Blanco on his 37th birthday on Saturday. The 32-year-old singer posted a series of selfies with Blanco, shared images from a skiing trip, and a photo from their appearance at the 2025 Oscars earlier this month.

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve you but damn am I glad you were born.. happy birthday baby,” Gomez wrote in the caption.

Several people, including Gomez’s Emilia Perez co-star Zoe Saldaña, commented on the post. Saldana wrote, “Happy birthday @itsbennyblanco . May the universe continue to bless you both always.”

Gomez and Blanco attended the Oscars together on March 3, where Gomez was a presenter. Emilia Perez, in which she stars, won two Academy Awards, including Best Original Song, Best Supporting Actress for Saldana.

Blanco was also present at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in January, where Gomez was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez and Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024. She shared a photo of her engagement ring on Instagram with the caption, “Forever begins now.” Blanco responded in the comments, writing, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The two were friends and musical collaborators before they began dating in 2023. Gomez confirmed their relationship in December of that year, stating they had been together for six months at that point.

