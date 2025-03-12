Selena Gomez’s upcoming song with fiance Benny Blanco is an ode to their first date

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez and her fiance Benny Blanco’s upcoming single, Sunset Blvd, is inspired by their first date in Hollywood, she announced on Tuesday.

“Our first date was on Sunset Blvd, and it’s also the title of our next song together. Sunset Blvd out March 14 with @itsbennyblanco,” the 32-year-old singer-actress wrote on Instagram alongside a monochrome picture of them together. “P.S. this is our first official photo together,” she added.

In response to Selena’s Instagram post, Benny wrote, “Ur my cherry pie.”

Sunset Blvd is part of the couple’s upcoming album I Said I Love You First, which promises to explore their romantic journey together with tracks like Younger and Hotter Than Me, Call Me When You Break Up and Ojos Tristes. The album is set to release on March 21.

The couple announced their upcoming album last month. They also released the first track, Scared of Loving You, from the album.

Blanco, known for producing hits for pop icons like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran, previously collaborated with Gomez on her 2015 hit song Same Old Love, 2019's I Can’t Get Enough, and the 2023 track Single Soon.

Selena and Benny started dating in July 2023 around the former’s birthday. The 32-year-old singer-actor went public with her relationship in December 2023. The actress announced her engagement with Blanco in December 2024. “Forever begins now,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

Besides her musical projects, Selena recently featured in the Oscar-nominated film Emilia Pérez. Currently, she has the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building in the pipeline.