‘Bam Bam Bole’: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna dance their hearts out in new Holi song from 'Sikandar'

The AR Murugadoss-helmed actioner is slated to release this Eid

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.03.25, 06:16 PM
\\\'Sikandar\\\' is slated to release this Eid

Rashmika Mandanna and Salman Khan in ‘Bam Bam Bole’ YouTube

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna set the dance floor ablaze in the new Sikandar track Bam Bam Bole, a foot-tapping Holi song dropped by Zee Music Company on Tuesday.

The one-minute-50-seconds-long video offers a glimpse into the crackling chemistry between Rashmika and Salman. Salman’s vibrant red shirt offers a striking contrast to Rashmika's white kurta in the video.

Pritam composed the music for the song, with vocals by Shaan and Dev Negi. Rap for the song is written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, Husxain (Bombay Lokal).

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the actioner is set to hit theatres this Eid.

Sikandar also stars Suniel Shetty, Sharman Joshi, Trisha Krishnan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar in key roles.

The film was first announced by Salman on April 11 last year to mark the festival of Eid. Sikandar is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Salman’s 2014 movie Kick. The upcoming actioner is touted as their “most ambitious film till date”.

Salman was last seen in Yash Raj Films’s Tiger 3 (2023). He made a cameo appearance in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John (2024). The 59-year-old actor recently concluded Season 18 of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule opposite Allu Arjun.

