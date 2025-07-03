MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netflix teams up with NASA to stream live footage from space

Viewers will soon find NASA+ live content in the Netflix interface alongside other movies and series

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.07.25, 11:45 AM
Netflix has a total userbase of more than 700 million people worldwide

Netflix will soon stream astronaut spacewalks and rocket launches live from the International Space Station (ISS), the streamer announced recently.

“Netflix is teaming up with NASA to bring space a little closer to home. Beginning this summer, Netflix will begin to stream LIVE rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and breathtaking live views of Earth from the International Space Station,” the streaming platform wrote on X.

“Our Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+, said in a statement.

“Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration — inspiring new generations — right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone,” she added.

Netflix has a total userbase of more than 700 million people worldwide, and the collaboration with NASA will make glimpses of space more accessible to subscribers.

The live footage will be available to watch in full HD quality. NASA+, the aeronautics and space administration’s live streaming platform, remains free on the NASA app and NASA.gov.

