‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 3 to stream on Netflix from June 21

The Great Indian Kapil Show, fronted by comedian Kapil Sharma, is set to return for a third season on Netflix on June 21 with familiar faces, fresh tricks, and a spotlight on the show’s biggest fans.

The promo dropped by the makers on Saturday sets the tone for a heavy dose of silliness and self-aware humour. Kapil opens the video by calling up Archana Puran Singh and asking, “Where are you babes?” To which Archana replies, “Yaar mai bank aayi hun.” Kapil shoots back in typical fashion: “Are loan-woan lene ki jarurat nahi hai, apna season 3 aa raha hai.”

What follows is a series of phone calls to the show’s regular cast. Kapil rings up Kiku Sharda with a simple request: “Yaar show me ek chota sa kaam kar sakte ho aap?” Kiku’s reply is laced with irony. “Nahi bhai comedy me aajkal ulta sidha kuch kar do to phir bhagna padta hai… aur aapko to pata hai, mai bhaag nahi sakta.”

Krushna Abhishek wants to dance, only for Kapil to deadpan: “Kiku bhi kar leta hai.”

Sunil Grover, who’s back as part of the ensemble, gets straight to the point when Kapil wonders about doing something “jo audience ne abhi tak dekha na ho”. Sunil’s response: “When have we ever done anything intellectual, all of it is nonsensical.”

Archana, meanwhile, takes it up a notch with her own party trick: “Mai apne muh me paani bhar ke 10 meter tak fek sakti hun Kapil.”

The makers shared the promo with the caption, “Hassi hogi out of control ‘cuz Kapil and gang are back once more. Ab har Funnyvaar, badhega humara parivaar with the new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, streaming from 21 June, only on Netflix”.

Apart from the usual cast, the show will also have a special segment this season where superfans — described as “atrangi”, “anokhe” and “mazzedaar” — will now get a chance to showcase their talent