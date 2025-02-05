‘One Piece’: Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action manga adaptation wraps shooting

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece Season 2 has wrapped shooting, the makers announced on Tuesday alongside a picture of the cast members from the set.

“Straw Hats, our course is set! Season 2 production has officially wrapped, and the Grand Line is fast approaching! Destiny awaits, are you ready to answer the call?,” the official Instagram page of One Piece live-action wrote.

In the picture, the cast of the Straw Hat Pirates — played by Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson and Taz Skylar — pose for a picture in front of a statue with a plaque that reads ‘The Beginning and the End’. The inscription on the plaque hints at the set being that of Loguetown as it is the town’s nickname and also since it is where the Pirate King Gol D Roger was born and executed.

Some Marine banners advertising ‘Marine Victory Day’, which celebrates Roger’s public execution, can be seen hanging in the background. Another banner features the moment when Roger was stabbed and executed in the public square.

The latest season will feature new cast members including Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon and Callum Kerr as Smoker.

Yonda Thomas, James Hiroyuki Liao, Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Penwill, Anton David Jeftha, Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, David Dastmalchian, Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray, Clive Russell, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh and Joe Manganiello are also joining the ensemble in the upcoming instalment.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda jointly, One Piece live-action series topped Netflix’s top 10 global list for weeks after its debut on August 31, 2023.