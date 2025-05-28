Netflix announces ‘The Royals’ Season 2; new poster out

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, has been renewed for a second season, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday alongside a poster.

The poster features a grand, opulent throne set on a raised platform, symbolising royalty and power. Rich magenta curtains draped between two ornate pillars frame the throne, while vibrant teal walls adorned with intricate gold and pink designs elevate the regal ambience.

The title The Royals appears in bold golden letters at the bottom, followed by Season 2 written in white text, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

The release date is yet to be announced.

“Old money, new blood and a new season is in the works. The Royals Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, Season 1 of the Netflix series premiered on May 9.

Ishaan, who made his Netflix debut with The Perfect Couple, a mystery drama where he stars alongside Nicole Kidman, plays the heir of Motibaag palace, Morpur, in The Royals. In the show, Aviraaj learns that the royal family is struggling financially and proposes to sell off the palatial building.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar’s Sophia receives the entrepreneur of the year award and signs a business deal to transform Motibaag Palace into a Royal B&B within six months. However, if she fails, she would have to return the project’s seed money.

As Sophia and Aviraaj’s paths cross, romance brews between the two, making way for an unexpected love story.

The Royals also stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday and Vihaan Samat in key roles. It marks Bhumi’s series debut and Zeenat’s first collaboration with Netflix.

The show is written by Neha Veena Sharma, produced by Pritish Nandy, and directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

Further details about the upcoming instalment are kept under wraps.